Girl, 10, identified as victim of deadly Missouri shooting

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old girl has died in a southwest Missouri shooting that appears to be accidental.

Carthage police identified the victim Tuesday in a news release as Sa’nya (‘SUH-nih-uh) LaTrinity Faith Hill. The release said the girl was unconscious when officers responded Friday afternoon to her home. She was rushed to a hospital, where was declared dead several hours later.

The release said two other juveniles were present when she was shot. Police declined to release their ages and relationship to the girl.

Chief Greg Dagnan says the handgun with which the girl was shot came from the home where the shooting happened and that the parent had taken steps to secure the weapon.

Authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy and continue investigating.

