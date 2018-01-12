Gilman City teen appears in Grundy County Circuit Court

A Gilman City resident, 19-year-old Quamaine Butler pleaded guilty to a pair of charges when he appeared in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

The state amended a charge to a misdemeanor of second-degree property damage. Imposition of sentence was suspended. Butler was placed on probation for two years and is to pay $1,770 in restitution. He also pleaded guilty to peace disturbance and was placed on probation for two years. Another charge was dismissed by the prosecuting attorney’s office. A plea agreement was involved regarding the incidents from November 30 of last year.

Butler was assessed court costs in both cases with money to cover the court costs and restitution is to come from the cash bond that was posted with the court.

