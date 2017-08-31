GHS Paper Tube and Core Manufacturing in Albany to hold grand re-opening

GHS Paper Tube and Core Manufacturing in Albany will hold a grand re-opening open house next month.

Tours of the new facility will run every 30 minutes September 18th from 8 o’clock in the morning to 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will also be that morning at 10:30 and A “Made in the USA” presentation will follow the ribbon cutting. Attendees can meet the owners and employees.

A fire May 8th, 2016 destroyed the prior GHS plant and offices and you may call 660-726-3914 or visit ghspapertube.com for more information.

