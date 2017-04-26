Gene Kauffman Scholarship Foundation announces applications available May 1

The Gene Kauffman Scholarship Foundation, Incorporated Board of Directors has announced that applications will be available for the fall semester beginning May 1.

As per Kauffman’s wishes, the scholarship is available to female, non-smoking, unmarried graduates of high schools in Mercer County.

Applicants must be enrolled as a full-time student in an accredited college or university in Missouri and carry a minimum of 12 semester hours for the fall.

Individuals who believe they may qualify should contact the principal of their high school to obtain more information and request an application.

North Mercer High School principal Kim Palmer may be reached at 660-382-4214.

Princeton High School principal Tamie Miller may be reached at 660-748-3490 extension 222.

The scholarship will also be available on each school’s website.

Applications may also be requested by mail by writing to Gene Kauffman Scholarship Foundation, Incorporated, P. O. Box 113, Princeton, Missouri 64673.

Applications must be returned by June 13th at 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

Nicotine test results, grades, class schedules, and tuition invoices must be received by August 25.

