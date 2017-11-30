GEC Community Foundation grant application deadline is January 8

The GEC Community Foundation, Incorporated is accepting grant applications and qualifying schools and organizations may submit applications until January 8th.

The Foundation provides grants for education, health, and rural development. Grants are open to eligible entities within Grundy Electric’s service area.

Grant applications are available by calling the Grundy Electric Cooperative at 660-359-3941 or 1-800-279-2249 extension 23 or 33.

Trustees will review applications, and successful applicants will be notified by January 26th.

