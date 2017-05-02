Garage sales, cleanup day and more all set for Princeton this weekend

Citywide garage sales at Princeton will be this Saturday, May 6. Maps and popcorn will be at The Famous.

Saturday also is a clean-up day and the city will have a dumpster available only for Princeton residents. Scouts will have breakfast at the Hal England Center as well as a garage sale. They are also having a “Bring a Book, Take a Book” for the public.

Saturday night, there’s a country music show at the Cow Palace. It will feature Annie Dunavin and Barry and Linda Burton. The show begins at 7 pm. The chamber will have a pulled pork supper at 5:30 Saturday. The musical entertainment will be provided by the city of Princeton band tax.

Plans are being made for a “Saturday Night Live” event this summer. The chamber is looking for persons to have food stands and, if interested, can contact any member of the chamber.

During a meeting of the Princeton Chamber of Commerce, it was decided to leave the parade on Calamity Jane Day in the afternoon. A T-shirt contest is to be held during the tractor cruise. That route will change this year for the September event.

