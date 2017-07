The Highway Patrol arrested a Galt woman in Putnam County Friday night.

The Patrol accused 27-year-old Laura Brown of the felonies of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance diazepam as well as possession of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and driving while intoxicated.

She was also accused with speeding, no seatbelt, and no insurance.

Brown was transported to the Putnam County Jail.

