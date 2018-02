The Galt Lions Club will hold its Annual Pancake and Sausage Breakfast next weekend.

The meal will be served at the Galt Lions Hall the morning of February 10th from 8 to 11 o’clock. The menu will include pancakes, sausage, biscuits and sausage gravy, fruit salad, desserts, orange juice, coffee, and water.

Those attending can eat and pay what they want.

