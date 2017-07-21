Galt Community Fair continues with a full slate of activities

The Galt Community Fair continues today with 4-H exhibits and quilts, crafts, flower arrangements, and garden entries must be entered for judging by 10 o’clock this morning.

The lunch room with a full menu will open at 11 o’clock and a fire department demonstration will be at 6 o’clock this evening.

There will also be a dodge ball tournament for ages 18 and older as well as a human foose ball tournament for ages 13 to 17 at 6 o’clock.

One Horse Town will perform during a street dance at 7 o’clock.

Multiple activities will be held as part of the Galt Community Fair Saturday with street contests to begin at 10 o’clock.

A dodge ball tournament for ages 13 to 17 as well as a human foose ball tournament will also start at 10 o’clock. The third annual car show will be on the square with registration starting at 11 o’clock, judging from noon to 1 o’clock, and awards presented at 2 o’clock.

The line up for the kiddie parade for children under the age of 12 will be at the bank building, and the line up for the main parade will be at the ball park both starting at 5 o’clock this evening. The main parade begins at 6 o’clock.

Dammit Jim and the Rednecks will perform during a street dance at 8 o’clock.

During breaks in the street dance, there will be drawings, a Prince and Princess contest, and fireworks at 10 o’clock.

The Galt Community Fair concludes with a community church service Sunday morning which will be held at the park at 10:30.

