Galt Community Fair begins tonight

Events begin tonight at the Galt Community Fair.

The list includes a spaghetti supper from 5 to 8 o’clock at the fire station in Galt. The supper is sponsored by the Galt Fire Protection District Ladies Auxiliary.

Dodge ball games will be played by children in grades Kindergarten through third as well as fourth through sixth.

Music by D-LO is scheduled from 6 until 9 o’clock tonight in Galt. Those attending are asked to take lawn chairs for the outdoor event.

Grundy R-5 students can submit farm mechanics and shop work by 9 o’clock tonight to have a display.

Like this: Like Loading...