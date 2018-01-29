Gallatin woman injured in crash that demolishes car

A Gallatin woman was injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle accident four miles southeast of Gallatin while the other driver escaped injury.

The highway patrol reports 26-year-old Hannah Tucker was transported by ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

An investigating trooper reports a car driven by Hannah Tucker was eastbound while a pickup driven by 59-year-old Rickey Albrecht of Gallatin was westbound. As both vehicles were cresting a hill on Unity Avenue, the Highway Patrol report indicates the car was traveling on the wrong side of the road and collided with the oncoming pickup.

The car was demolished and the truck received extensive damage in the 7:25 accident Monday morning. Both drivers were using seat belts.

