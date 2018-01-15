Gallatin woman hurt in crash at Lake Viking

The driver of a car was hurt Sunday morning when the vehicle went off a road at Lake Viking northwest of Gallatin.

The highway patrol reports 57-year old Vickie Hoig of Gallatin received medical attention at the scene for minor injuries and was released.

The accident was on Lake Viking Terrace at Deer Run when the northbound car went out of control on the snow-covered road, traveled down an embankment, hit the ground, and came to rest on its wheels.

Damage to the car was listed as extensive and Ms. Hoig was wearing a seatbelt.

