Gallatin woman among four hurt in central Missouri crash

A Gallatin resident was among four people hurt when a car hit a utility pole early Sunday in west-central Missouri.

21-year old Mary King of Gallatin, 19-year old Dalton Palmer of Knob Knoster, and 23-year old Hailey Thomas of Holt were passengers in a car driven by 21-year old Austin Bell of Montevallo, Alabama.

The highway patrol reports all four were to seek treatment for minor injuries at Lees Summit Medical Center via private vehicle.

The accident happened in Johnson County at the intersection of Southeast 601 and 350 roads when the eastbound car went off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole.

The car was demolished and all four occupants were wearing seatbelts.

