The Gallatin Theater League will present their performance of “Church Basement Ladies” at the Courter Theater in Gallatin next month.

The musical comedy will be performed March 15th through 17th at 7 o’clock each night with the tickets cost set at $10. Advanced tickets will go on sale at Eileine’s Beauty Shop in Gallatin Tuesday.

They can also be purchased by calling Eileine’s Beauty Shop at 660-663-2160 or at the door.

