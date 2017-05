The Gallatin Police Department is reporting the arrest of 19-year-old Katelyn Mikeal Mendoza.

Mendoza was arrested on a warrant out of Daviess County for a class D felony of stealing a motor vehicle relating to the theft of a 2001 Chevy pickup from downtown Gallatin in February.

According to the police department, Mendoza is the third person charged in relation to this theft and is currently being held at the Daviess–Dekalb Regional Jail in Pattonsburg.

