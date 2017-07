The Gallatin Police Department is reporting the arrest of an Oregon, Missouri woman.



On Friday, July 21, the department responded to a residence on West Grand Street involving a domestic assault call. Upon Arrival, and after a short investigation, officers arrested 52-year-old Kim Brock.

Brock was transported to the Gallatin Police Department and subsequently transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

No other information was available.

Like this: Like Loading...