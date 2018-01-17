Gallatin man hurt in rollover crash on Highway 6, accused of DWI

A Gallatin man was injured last night when the car he was driving was involved in a single vehicle accident on Highway 6 at Gallatin.

The highway patrol listed 39-year-old Kevin Caldwell with serious injuries who was taken by ambulance to the Liberty Hospital.

An investigator reported Caldwell was eastbound when the car traveled off the south side of the highway, struck a guardrail, continued east when it became airborne and traveled down an embankment. The report noted impact occurred as the front of the car struck the roadway of Route MM. The vehicle began overturning while traveling east up an embankment coming to a stop upright on the east side of Route Double-M. The car was demolished.

The highway patrol has accused Kevin Caldwell of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, no seat belt, and no proof of insurance

Assisting the highway patrol in the 10:30 Tuesday night wreck was the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and Gallatin Police.

