Gallatin man arrested after motorcycle crash near Kearney

A Gallatin man was hurt when, according to the highway patrol, the motorcycle he was operating hit the rear of another motorcycle and then overturned west of Kearney.

48-year-old Tracey Dunse of Gallatin was transported to Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries. The Patrol reports Dunse also was arrested and accused of felony driving while intoxicated, following too closely, and not having a valid operators license.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon about five miles west of Kearney on Highway 92 as Dunse was eastbound when the motorcycle he was operating hit the rear of an unknown rider on another motorcycle. The Dunse motorcycle began to skid and overturned on the road throwing him from the bike. The motorcycle then slid off the right side of the road.

Dunse was wearing a safety device and the patrol reports the other motorcycle left the scene.

