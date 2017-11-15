Gallatin Board of Aldermen tackle 2018 budget

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen discussed the 2018 budget at its meeting Monday evening.

The board agreed to reduce electric line and material supplies and increase the tree trimming and capital improvements. Public Works Director Mark Morey requested to spend the capital improvement money on electric LED street lights and new electric replacement meters. The board also agreed to increase the sewer capital improvement line to purchase covers for the sewer plant clarifiers.

The board agreed to award a $75 electric credit to the first place commercial and residential participants in the Citywide Holiday Lighting contest.

A Ross Construction Pay Application for $290,411.89 was accepted. The board also discussed the Summit Software quote for ACH bank pay and payroll deposits. Additional information was requested.

Public Works Director Morey reported he would like the board to consider selling the old sickle bar tractor/mower. He said he and City Administrator Tony Stonecypher met with a Missouri Public Utility Alliance representative to review electric losses over the past several years. The annual average loss has improved since 2012 due to meters being replaced and tree trimming.

He mentioned the representative recommended updating the 2400 system.

City Administrator Stonecypher led a discussion on the use of radios for natural disasters and terrorist attacks. He also reported the state has opened up bidding for a license bureau office to be located in Daviess County.

Police Chief Mark Richards reported the annual pound inspection last week went well noting only a few minor repairs are needed.

