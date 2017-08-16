Gallatin Board of Aldermen hold hearings

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen held a tax levy hearing and a street closing hearing prior to its regular meeting Monday evening.

The tax rate totals $.6307)per $100 of assessed valuation which includes general, parks and recreation, and band funds.

The board approved an ordinance adding a new article to the city code relating to vacation of public streets, roads, easements, and other public places.

During the regular meeting, the board approved a pay application and an invoice. Ross Construction’s pay application was for $399,684.44. Snyder’s invoice was for $13,685.60.

The board also approved closing the Gallatin City Hall during the Community Eclipse Event Monday afternoon from 12:30 to 1:30. The street department will disconnect street lights on the square for the event and a community picture will be taken on the courthouse lawn at 1 o’clock.

Administrator Tony Stonecypher discussed participating in a residence verification process with the Census Bureau. The board was not interested at this time.

Stonecypher reported work has started on the cupola building.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported brush clean up from the storm is almost complete. He also noted Friends of Gallatin anticipate approval for the purchase of a new bucket truck. The truck would be leased to the city.

Morey said delivery for a new bucket truck is about three months.

