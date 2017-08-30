Gallatin Board of Aldermen hold busy meeting

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved an appointment to the Dockery Park Board at its meeting Monday evening.

President John Whitfield appointed Bethany Vandiver for the position.

The Chautauqua Committee reported it plans to use the band truck and the committee also reported a beer garden will be located at 201 West Grand, but there will be no wine tasting. Mayor Barb Ballew wants the utility department to have an entry in the Chautauqua Parade.

Laurie Roll reported on the city’s swimming pool’s attendance, parties, swimming lessons, concession stand sales, and other concerns.

Police Chief Mark Richards said the police department assisted with the community eclipse event with no issues.

City Administrator Tony Stonecypher reported Ross Construction will tap into the finish and raw water lines for the new water plant this week. A contractor hit a line while digging, and repairs were completed in a few hours.

Stonecypher said he plans to order cotton high visibility safety shirts for the utility crews next year for fire safety reasons.

Alderman Steve Evans led a discussion on the use of capital improvement funds.

The board entered into a closed session.

