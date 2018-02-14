Gallatin Board of Aldermen have full agenda at Monday meeting

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen accepted a pay application and an invoice at its meeting Monday evening.

The Ross Construction pay application was for $349,973.89 with the Snyder and Associates invoice was for $15,756.66.

Charlie Zitnick of D. A. Davidson discussed refinancing Gallatin’s electric bonds at 3.38% interest, which would save the city $12,000. The board will review the proposal and if agreed, Zitnik will work with Gilmore and Bell and present documentation to the city at a later date.

Administrator Tony Stonecypher reported he is waiting on an additional quote for purchasing a server. He will work with Robert Cowherd to draft an ordinance for Sexton Fees for the next board meeting.

Stonecypher said Automatic Clearing House payroll will go live this week, and billing will go live at the end of the month. Certified public accountant John Gillum will be at the Gallatin City Hall the first week of March to perform the 2017 audit.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported filter media was installed in the new water plant. He said chemicals will be delivered March 1st and startup is expected to be March 15th. Morey noted it was discovered during the annual maintenance inspection by Utility Services that the Variable Frequency Drive has to be replaced on well number 2.

Police Chief Mark Richards reported city workers insulated the walls at the pound; cleaned, sealed, and painted the floor; and repaired the heat. He said crews still need to replace lights, connect water, and repair and install pens.

