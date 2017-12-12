Gallatin Board of Aldermen deal with snag in new water plant

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved a proposal for monthly bookkeeping review at its meeting Monday evening.

The proposal was for $20 per hour at three to four hours per month for 2018. Sally Eichler provided the proposal after the board reviewed the October bookkeeping review report.

The board approved a pay application for Ross Construction in the amount of $270,863.92. It also approved an invoice for Snyder and Associates for $19,425.64.

Emily Wicoff of Snyder and Associates reported there was an error in the redesign of the new water plant. She said a wrong air handling unit was ordered and Snyder and Associates could not get the company to adjust production of the unit or allow the unit to be returned.

Wicoff gave the board three options to consider. One option involved ordering a new unit for $18,039. Another involved electric alteration for $10,360. The third involved retrofitting the current system for $9,200.

City Administrator Tony Stonecypher attended the quarterly Missouri Public Utility Alliance meeting last week. He said the alliance signed a new peaking hour contract that will be a cost reduction.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported on work the department has done. He, Eric Kloepping, and Mike Bradley passed their third-year lineman apprenticeship final. Morey said they have one year left in the Missouri Public Utility Alliance apprenticeship program.

Police Chief Mark Richards reported on a recent court case. He said 35-year-old Cameron Wilson of Gallatin was sentenced to consecutive sentences of 15, 10, and 10 years on three felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Richard also reported on police activity then the board entered into a closed session.

