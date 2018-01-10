Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve upgrades at new water plant

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved upgrading the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system for the new water plant at its meeting Monday evening.

The board also approved the invoice from the Department of Public Safety for the carbon dioxide testing on the pressure vessels.

Approved was a pay application for Ross Construction in the amount of $296,820.12 as well as an invoice from Snyder and Associates for $14,714.49.

Police Chief Mark Richards reported the Gallatin Police Department is investigating several burglaries reported recently. He said reports were taken regarding the burglaries at the new water plant, Flowers and More, Bobbie’s Hair Salon, and Farmers Insurance.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported crews have been busy with frozen water meters and pipes. He said crews had to dig up and replace a frozen service line on West Grand last week. Another leak was repaired on Grant Street.

Morey said water usage will be estimated for some residents this month due to below-freezing temperatures last week.

He reported the new 2017 F550 bucket truck was delivered.

