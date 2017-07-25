Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve two ordinances

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved two ordinances and a resolution at its meeting Monday evening.

One ordinance authorized the filing of applications with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission by the Missouri Joint Municipal Electric Utility Commission on behalf of the city for waivers under the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978.

Gallatin is a Missouri Joint Municipal Electric Utility Commission member.

The second ordinance authorized the mayor to sign and execute the interconnection agreement with Summit Natural Gas of Missouri, Incorporated and Trans Canada/ANR Pipeline Company.

The resolution appointed Julia Filley as the city prosecutor at a rate of $100 per hour.

The board discussed the former water tower site with Public Works Director Mark Morey noting it would cost about $8,000 to install new valves, and the Missouri Department of Transportation would need to approve street cut permits.

The board decided it was not interested in selling the property at the time and Morey provided a storm damage update.

City Administrator Tony Stonecypher said the Emergency Operations Center was issued after the storm due to 911 being down.

Mayor Barb Ballew thanked businesses, residents, and community organizations for help with storm clean up.

Stonecypher also presented the Mayor with a framed copy of a historic letter written by Albert Gallatin.

Police Chief Mark Richards gave a report.

Like this: Like Loading...