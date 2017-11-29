Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve down payment on bucket truck

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved a down payment on a bucket truck at its meeting Monday evening.

The payment for the vehicle will be $12,932 with the truck owned by the Friends of Gallatin.

The board also approved a resolution appointing a director and alternate director to the Missouri Joint Municipal Electric Utility Commission. It also authorized the mayor to sign the People Service 2018 contract renewal.

Jeff Arp with the Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (MIRMA) presented a plaque to the Gallatin Police Department and awarded the department a $3,375 grant. The grant will be used to purchase a dashcam for the car and body camera set.

Police Chief Mark Richards reported the police made two arrests last weekend. One was for a warrant out of Chillicothe for dangerous drugs and the other was for a warrant out of Caldwell County for a traffic offense.

Richards said the police will install a new sign in front of their building designating it as a Meetup Spot. He explained that individuals meeting to exchange internet purchases can safely meet there and utilize the police department’s live video recording system.

The police will also organize Toys for Tots again this year with forms available at the Gallatin City Hall.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported street crews have patched cracks on streets repaved in the last 10 years. Crews are working on getting equipment prepared for the winter.

Morey also discussed an option to help lower the electric transmission costs.

