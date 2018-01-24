Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve bucket truck lease

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved an ordinance regarding a lease agreement for a bucket truck at its meeting Monday evening.

The ordinance authorized entering into a lease agreement with the Friends of Gallatin for a 2017 F550 Bucket Truck. The board approved authorizing the mayor signing the Water Plan Change Order for the upgrade to the new water plant Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System.

The board also agreed to cash out a sales tax revenue certificate of deposit that matures January 27 for $65,199.06. The cash amount will be deposited into the general fund checking account.

Police Chief Mark Richards reported the pound will be out of service for a couple of weeks while repairs are made. Repairs include replacing broken pipes, replacing and repairing kennels, insulating walls, and painting. Richards said this will not affect the enforcement of animal-related ordinances.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported construction on the new water plant is going well. He said the filter media will be installed soon, and the plumbing and drywall are complete. Morey noted a dry startup on the clarifiers will be next week. Crews are waiting on dry weather to finish the roof installation.

Mayor Barb Ballew read a proclamation announcing the week of February 4th through 10th as Boy Scout Anniversary Week.

