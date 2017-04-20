Furloughs announced for employees at Lake City Ammunition Plant

Up to 300 full-time employees at the Lake City Ammunition Plant found out Wednesday they will be furloughed until the facility can get back to full capacity.

Those furloughs are expected to begin at the end of the week, according to a spokesperson for Orbital ATK.

The explosion that killed one and injured four heavily damaged the primer mixing operations at the plant, and until that area is up and running, materials are not available for production.

The plant is still finalizing a recovery plan, but it’s unknown when there will be a return to normal operations.

The ATF just completed its investigation last week on Friday.

U. S. Army investigators and OSHA are now on the scene conducting their investigations.

