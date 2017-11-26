Funeral Services for Danette Rardon set for Wednesday, November 29

Danette Lynn Rardon, age 39, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, November 25, 2017, in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Danette was born the daughter of Tony and Vickie (Mason) Rardon on April 3, 1978, in Milan, Missouri. She was a 1996 graduate of Chillicothe High School Chillicothe, Missouri. Danette received a Bachelor’s Degree from Truman State University in 2000 and her Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri – Kansas City School of Law in 2003. She began her career as an attorney with Cleveland Macoubrie and Cox in Chillicothe, Missouri. Danette currently held the position of Senior Vice President of Wealth Management for Citizens Bank and Trust.

She was very active in the local community serving on various boards including The Truman State University Foundation Board of Directors, Wright Memorial Hospital Board, North Missouri Center for Youth and Families Board of Directors, past President of the Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce, and established a study abroad scholarship at Truman State University. While Danette was studying abroad at the University of Dublin she backpacked through Europe. Danette’s love for traveling took her to Cuba, Morocco, Canada, and to almost every state in the United States. Danette was an avid Kansas City Chiefs Fan and season ticket holder. She dearly loved her nieces and nephews.

Survivors include: her parents Tony Rardon and wife Jeannette of Chillicothe, Missouri, Vickie Wolf and husband Tom of Wheeling, Missouri; one brother Derek Rardon and wife Connie of Wheeling, Missouri; two stepsisters Hollie Caselman and husband Frank of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Cary Anthony and husband Mike of Lincoln, Nebraska; one step-brother Roger Wolf of Lincoln, Nebraska, nephews Decker Rardon and Lane Caselman; Nieces Hadley and Harlow Rardon, Hallie Caselman and Hannah Nowlin. She is also survived by her paternal grandmother Earlene Rardon of Milan, Missouri, maternal grandmother Barbara Mason of Milan, Missouri, Godchildren Audrey and Ellie Meisel and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Danette was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Rex Mason, paternal grandfather Donald Rardon, and Uncle Jerry Mason.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri. A scheduled visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri. Friends may call on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri. Burial will be held at the Schrock Cemetery near Reger, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Decker, Hadley, and Harlow 529 Education Fund and may be left at or mailed to the Lindley Funeral Home P.O. Box 47 Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be left at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri.

