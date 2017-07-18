Funeral service for Jeffrey Bowman set for Wednesday

A Funeral service for 27-year-old Jeffrey Carl Bowman of Chillicothe will be Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at the Calvary Baptist Church of Chillicothe with burial in the Plainview Cemetery of Chula.

A scheduled family visitation will be Tuesday night from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock at the Lindley Funeral Home of Chillicothe.

Survivors of this area include his wife Adrienne of the home, his father Brian Bowman of Chillicothe, his mother Suzy Boon of Chula, Grandparents include Lonnie Breeden of Chula; Marian Burton of Wheeling, Margaret Peggy Boon of Chillicothe; also Carl and Mandy Bowman of Chillicothe; Edd and Connie Allnutt of Chillicothe. There’s a great grandmother Virginia Burton of Hale.

Others survivors are brother and sister Isaiah Boon and Elena Boon of Chula plus another brother: Barrett Bowman of Chillicothe.

Memorial contributions may be made to siblings of Jeff Bowman for the Isaiah and Elena Boon and Barrett Bowman education fund in care of the Lindley Funeral Home at Chillicothe.

Jeff Bowman died Saturday at his residence.

The Livingston County sheriff’s office responded to a rural location Saturday to investigate what it called an unattended death. Assistance was provided by the Livingston County Coroner, Chillicothe Emergency Services, and state highway patrol.

