Fundraiser to be held to send athlete to USA National Games

A drawing will be held to help Special Olympics athlete James Ross of Trenton raise money to attend the USA National Games.

The drawing is for a six-foot white tree with blue and white lights, primitive ornaments, flags, and red burlap. The drawing will be held the last week of February at Magnolias at 1410 East Ninth Street in Trenton. The tree can also be seen at Magnolias.

Raffle tickets cost $1 for each or $5 for six and can be purchased at Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits and at Magnolias. Donations are tax deductible.

Checks may be written to SOMO or Special Olympics Missouri.

