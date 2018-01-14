Fundraiser to be held for Camp Rainbow

The Third Annual Chili and Soup Lunch fundraiser for Camp Rainbow will be held at the Chillicothe Elks Lodge later this month.

Chili, soup, cinnamon rolls, lemonade, tea, and coffee will be served January 27th from 11 o’clock in the morning to 2 o’clock in the afternoon. Free will donations will be accepted and silent raffle items will also be available.

Items include a golf bag, handmade quilts, themed baskets, and a cooler. Tickets cost one for $1 or six for $5. They can be purchased from a Camp Rainbow board member or the day of the event.

Proceeds from the lunch and raffle will go directly to operating costs of the camp.

