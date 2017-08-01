Full slate of events on tap at the North Central Missouri Fair today

Multiple events are on the schedule for the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton today.

Swine will arrive from 8 o’clock this morning until 8 o’clock tonight, and swine weigh in will be at 8 o’clock tonight.

Junior division, senior division, and creative activities will arrive at the Rock Barn from 8:30 this morning until 5 o’clock this evening.

A barbecue chicken cook-off contest will start in the courtyard at 9 o’clock this morning.

Fine arts items will arrive at the art building in the courtyard from 9 o’clock to 2 o’clock.

The FFA cook shack will be open from 10 o’clock this morning until 10 o’clock tonight.

Parade lineup will be at 5 o’clock this evening with the parade beginning at 5:30.

The FFA whole hog roast will start at the Livestock Pavilion at 6 o’clock.

The Sixth Annual North Central Missouri Fair Queen Coronation will be in the courtyard at 7 o’clock.

There will also be a carnival tonight.

