Freedom of Road Riders awareness ride set for Saturday

The Freedom of Road Riders Local 8 Motorcycle Awareness Ride will be Saturday afternoon.

The ride will start at the courthouse in Carrollton and be there from noon to 12:30, then stop at Pour Boys in Chillicothe from 1 to 1:30, the courthouse in Trenton from 2 to 2:30, and Crossroads in Princeton from 3:15 to 4 o’clock.

The ride will end at Camaros in Bethany to eat at 5 o’clock.

Anyone wanting to leave Chillicothe as a group should meet at Pour Boys at 11:15 that morning or 12:45 that afternoon.

Call Layne Shady at 660-247-5162 or Glenda Ely at 660-247-5713 for more information.

