Free tax filing assistance available for northwest Missouri residents

The University of Missouri Extension will provide free tax preparation and e-filing assistance to eligible residents of NW Missouri.

“If you are an individual or family of any age with low-income to moderate income, in need of help with filing your taxes, we will help at no cost to you,” said Dr. Meridith Berry, MU Extension family financial education specialist. “Tax returns can also be prepared for high school and college students.” Due to IRS stipulations, this tax site acts as a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance or VITA site and will be unable to prepare returns for individuals and families who own a small business or farm.

The program is staffed by IRS-trained volunteers, who will prepare tax forms and provide e-filing for returns. Tax assistance will be held in multiple sites around northwest Missouri between Feb 7, and April 7, 2017. You can call your local extension office to find out when the site will be in your area and schedule an appointment.

The IRS will not be processing any returns with ‘Earned Income Credit’ (EIC) until after February 23, 2017. “You can have your taxes prepared, but do not expect a refund until the end of February if you are claiming EIC”, said Berry.

Individuals should bring all W-2, 1098, and 1099 forms, as well as picture ID’s for adults, Social Security cards and birth dates for everyone who will be claimed on the return (adults and children). Taxpayers and spouses must both sign the return if filing jointly. Berry says “It’s a good idea to bring anything you receive in the mail that indicates it is tax related; as well as a copy of last years’ tax return.”

Like this: Like Loading...