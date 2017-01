There will be free tax preparation in Mercer County on February 14, 2017, for low and middle income, disabled, and senior citizens.

Volunteers In Tax Assistance (VITA) will be in Mercer County at the new Extension office, 807 E. Hickland from 9 AM to 4:00 PM, lunch break 11:30-1pm.

Please call 660-748-3315 to schedule an appointment.

