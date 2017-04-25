Free sports physicals to be offered at Wright Memorial Hospital

Wright Memorial Hospital and the Grundy County Health Department are once again working together to offer sports physical exams for all area students planning to participate in athletic/cheerleading activities during the 2017-2018 school year.

Free sports physical exams will be offered on May 3 and May 10 from 3 – 5:30 p.m., at Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group in Trenton. Appointments will not be scheduled and students will be seen on a first-come-first-served basis.

Students who want a free sports physical must obtain the MSHSAA form at their local school, and complete the entire form prior to the exam, including the parent/guardian signature. Instructions attached to the MSHSAA form should be closely followed to ensure the exam can be completed.

If the student does not pass the sports physical exam, an appointment will need to be scheduled with the student’s primary care physician to have concerns from the sports physical addressed in a more detailed examination.

Students must arrange their own transportation to the exam at Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group, located at 189 Iowa Blvd., in Trenton.

For more information, call 660-358-5750.

Like this: Like Loading...