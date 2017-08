The Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe will hold a free Skin Cancer Screening Clinic next week.

Doctor Edna DiCastro will provide screenings for all ages August 18th from 9 o’clock to noon and from 1 to 4 o’clock.

The screenings will be done by appointment only.

Call the Livingston County Health Center at 660-646-5506 to schedule an appointment.

Like this: Like Loading...