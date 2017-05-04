Free skin cancer screening May 17 at Livingston County Health Center

A free Skin Cancer Screening Clinic will be provided at the Livingston County Health Center May 17th.

Two dermatologists from Cleaver Dermatology of Kirksville will perform the screenings from 10 o’clock that morning to 3 o’clock that afternoon by appointment.

The health center reminds everyone that skin cancer can happen at any age to anyone, and some skin cancers like melanoma are deadly.

Call the Livingston County Health Center at 660-646-5506 to make an appointment for the May 17th Skin Cancer Screening Clinic.

