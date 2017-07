The University of Missouri will provide pressure canner testing in Hamilton Friday afternoon.

Nutrition and Health Education Specialist Janet Hackert will test canners for free at the Hamilton Farmers Market at the J. C. Penney Park parking lot off Highway 13 from 3 to 6 o’clock.

The whole canner should be brought for the testing.

Testing takes about 15 minutes, and it ensures pressure canners are working properly.

Testing is recommended each year.

Like this: Like Loading...