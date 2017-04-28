Free comic books at Livingston County Library on free comic book day, May 6th

The Livingston County Library is giving away free comic books to the public on May 6 as part of the international Comic Book Day event. Comics will be available on a first come, first serve basis and until supplies last. There will be comic books suitable for children, teens, and adults.

National Comic Book Day was started in 2002 and started as a way for some comic book stores to get non-comic book readers into their stores. It has now grown to an event where most comic and book stores participate and a few libraries have jumped on board. Millions of comic books have been given away since the Day’s inception.

“Comic books and graphic books are an important literacy tool that combines the written word with art. Some of our most reluctant readers have started with comic books and branched out to traditional books,” stated Library Director Robin Westphal.

“We are thrilled to partner with comic book stores to participate this year and hope the interest spears us to do more comic related programs. The popularity of comic books and their larger format, graphic novels, has been tremendous and we have collections in our children’s library and our adult and teen collections. Like all books and materials, we have available, not every title is appropriate for all audiences,” Westphal continued.

The Library will open at 9 am on Saturday, May 5 and staff will be available to pass out the comic books. For more information about this or other programs, please call the Library at 660-646-0547.

