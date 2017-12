Owners of Trenton Cinema anticipate as many as 300 will attend the free Christmas movie Friday morning December 22.

The movie “The Star” will be shown in all three theaters starting at 10:30. Doors open up at 10 o’clock.

There’s no charge to view this movie because of the “Christmas generosity” of many businesses and individuals who provided financial donations.

Jim and Maggie Bush own and operate the Trenton Cinema.

