Four vehicles involved in chain reaction crash North of Kirksville

A rear end accident created a chain reaction five miles north of Kirksville yesterday afternoon.

Four vehicles were involved with two drivers receiving minor injuries. Taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville was 23-year-old Abbey Wheeler of Downing. Planning to seek her own medical attention was 82-year-old Ruth Brown of Lancaster.

The highway patrol noted three northbound pickups were stopped in traffic on U.S. 63 at Hubbard Way when the third one in line was struck in the rear by a semi-truck. Those stopped vehicles were then pushed into the one in front of them.

Drivers of the vehicles that had stopped were Ruth Brown, Abbey Wheeler, and 67-year-old Cathy Bergman of Greentop. The truck driver was listed as 32-year-old Joseph Moriarty of Glenwood, Missouri.

All drivers were wearing seatbelts when the accident occurred.

