Four elected to Foundation Trust for Trenton High School Board of Directors

Four alumni of Trenton High School have been added to the Board of Directors of the Foundation Trust for Trenton High School, Inc.

Elected were Doctor Beverly Wade Hooker, Katie Kinney, Cara Ricketts McClellan and Philip Ray. Resignations from the board were received from Doctor Joanna Key Anderson and Becky Allnutt Cochran.

During a reorganizational meeting, Katie Kinney was elected to replace Mrs. Cochran as Foundation Treasurer.

Plans are underway for the annual mass mailing in preparation for the THS Alumni Weekend. Class mailing lists are due to Dr. John Holcomb by mid-March. Those classes that have not requested their individual class lists need to contact Doctor Holcomb for print-outs as soon as possible.

March 25th has been set as the general work session for the mass mailing held in the THS Commons beginning at 1:30 pm. At this time, over 6,000 letters will be assembled. All classes are asked to be in attendance to assist with the effort with a special emphasis on the honored classes who may provide a one-page letter announcing their class reunion plans. All classes, whether honored classes or not, are asked to submit tentative reunion plans to Foundation Secretary Steve Maxey as soon as possible in preparations for the reunion weekend schedule of activities.

A full weekend of activities is once again being planned for the annual observance that kicks off on Friday, August 31st concluding Sunday, September 2nd.

Individuals with specific questions about the mailing or alumni weekend may contact Holcomb or Maxey.

