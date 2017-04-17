Four die in Florida plane crash

(UPI) — Four people died in the crash of a vintage private plane in Florida, the Williston Police Department reported.

The Texas-registered 1948 Cessna 170, a single-enjoined plane nicknamed the “tail dragger” for the small wheel under the plane’s tail, crashed Sunday afternoon. A police statement said the plane crashed into a “tree line at the north side of the taxiway” of the airport, about 100 miles northwest of Orlando.

Arriving police, fire and emergency services rescuers found all four people aboard the plane dead at the scene.

The names of the victims were not reported; neither was the cause of the crash, nor whether the plane was departing or landing. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating.

Earlier this month, a plane with one person aboard crashed in severe weather in Williston.

