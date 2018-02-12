Four arrested by local authorities

Trenton Police arrested three men Sunday who face drug charges in Grundy County Circuit Court.

Felony charges of possession of methamphetamine have been filed against 21-year-old Joseph Martin Herrity of Chillicothe, 20-year-old Joseph Sheridan Parr of Cameron and 17-year-old Michael Ray Oesch of Princeton. Bonds for each were set at $15,000 cash and they are to appear February 27th in Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

The sheriffs’ office arrested a Laredo resident on several warrants accusing him of failure to pay fines and court costs as well as failure to appear in the circuit court.

18-year-old Mann Joseph Pittman is scheduled for the February 27th session of Associate Division of the circuit court. His bonds on the various cases add up to $8,000 cash.

Pittman was arrested for failure to pay for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and an infraction for alleged purchase of cigarettes while he was a minor. Fines and court costs were assessed in May of last year.

On other charges, Pittman was arrested for failure to appear in court last September. These include resisting or interfering with an arrest, operating a vehicle without a valid license; failure to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding its siren and displaying red and blue lights, speeding 20 to 25 miles an hour above the posted speed limit, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and a seat belt violation.

