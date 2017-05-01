Foster Farms chicken patties recalled for possible plastic contamination

(UPI) — Foster Poultry Farms voluntarily recalled 131,880 pounds of frozen chicken patties because they could have been contaminated with plastic, the United States Department of Agriculture announced.

The recalled products were shipped from its plant in Farmerville, La., to Costco distribution centers in Alaska, Arizona, California, Utah and Washington, the company said in a release Thursday. In all, 3,297 cases were distributed.

The private company, which is headquartered in Livingston, Calif., was informed of three consumer complaints on March 22, April 3 and April 15 about plastic found in the packaging of the 5-pound, frozen, ready-to-eat, breaded chicken patties with rib meat, the USDA said in a release Thursday. The pieces were clear, soft plastic that originated from the establishment’s packaging materials.

The recalled items include a “Best By date of 02/15/1” with establishment number “P-33901” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

No confirmed reports of adverse reactions were reported of consumption of these products, the USDA said.

Consumers are urged to throw the products away or return them to where they were purchased.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Consumer Affairs at 800-338-8051.

The Class II recall is “a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product,” according to the USDA.

“Food safety is, and has always been, our top priority,” the company said in a release. “We are vigilant in employing the most up-to-date safety measures to produce wholesome, healthy and delicious food products.”

Nearly one year ago, on April 29, the company recalled 220,450 pounds of cooked frozen chicken nuggets that may have been contaminated with blue plastic and black rubber, according to the USDA. The health risk of those products was labeled “high,” the USDA said. These products also were shipped to Costco distributors in the West.

Foster Farms started in 1939 when Max and Verda Foster, a young couple, borrowed $1,000 against a life insurance policy to invest in an 80-acre farm near Modesto, Calif.

Like this: Like Loading...