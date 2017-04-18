Former Winnetonka High School campus supervisor charged with crimes involving students

A former campus supervisor at Winnetonka High School has been charged with two counts of enticement of a child.

Court records say Joshua Miller was a campus supervisor at Winnetonka High School and the chaperone of the school’s BBQ club.

Documents state inappropriate Facebook messages were discovered Feb. 25, 2017, on the phone belonging to a 14-year-old girl.

The Facebook user, identifying himself as “Jimmy Taylor,” was later recognized by the cousin of the victim as an employee at the school.

While speaking with police on March 10, Miller admitted ownership to the Facebook account. He also admitted to telling the girl to delete the Facebook messages.

He added that he was aware of the girl’s age and that his messages were inappropriate in nature.

According to court documents, Miller is also accused of propositioning a second student, this one a 16-year-old girl.

Miller is being held on a $25,000 bond.

