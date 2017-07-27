Former Trenton resident opens record store in Kansas City

A record store in North Kansas City, Missouri owned by a former Trenton resident and his wife will hold a grand opening next month.

Faron Meek and his wife Holly will hold the grand opening for FM Music August 5th from 11 o’clock in the morning until 7 o’clock at night.

Jon Stubblefield will perform live that day, and there will be drawings for prizes including records, guitar string bracelets made by String Theory KC, and record cleaning kits provided by GrooveWasher.

The store sells vintage vinyl, CDs, cassettes, T-shirts, prayer candles, and other music related items.

The store sells music by local artists as well as music from the 1940s to present day.

