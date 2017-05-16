Former Trenton man arrested in Taney County

A former resident of Trenton was arrested Monday morning in Taney County.

55-year-old Donnie Dale Suddarth was taken into custody on a Grundy County warrant accusing him of failure to appear in Circuit Court.

A probation violation hearing had been scheduled last Thursday, May 11 in Division One of circuit court. The probation has been suspended until further order of the court.

Suddarth was on five years probation on a charge of violation of a protection order for an adult. He had pleaded guilty in December 2014.

Authorities said Suddarth had violated the court order by communicating on the phone and via text messages with another person to which he was prohibited in doing so.

Bond has been set at $15,000.

Suddarth is scheduled to appear June 15th in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

